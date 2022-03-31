Met Office confirms March sunniest on record in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland has provisionally recorded its sunniest March on record with almost 183 hours of sunshine across the month.

The Met Office confirmed the record, adding that Scotland also provisionally broke their record for the month, with 155 hours of sunshine.

The feat is all the more impressive considering the previous record for the sunniest March in Northern Ireland was all the way back in 1929, with records going back to 1919.

Given the cold but sunny weather most of the province has seen on Thursday – the final day of March – that figure of 182.9 is likely to go up by the time the month is over.

Northern Ireland has basked in sunshine and pleasant mild weather for most of the month, with temperatures well up on the average up until this week’s colder spell as a result of northern winds.

The sunshine is instead possibly set to be replaced by snow and chilly weather in the coming days.

The cold snap will continue towards the end of the week with yet more bitterly cold temperatures overnight on Friday.

Bright spells are expected across the day, however some afternoon rain and sleet is possible.