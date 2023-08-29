Met Office confirms Northern Ireland stargazers should catch glimpse of super blue moon

A super blue blood moon sets behind downtown San Francisco, California before dawn on January 31, 2018. JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time since 2009 a super blue moon will be visible for some Northern Irish stargazers thanks to clear spells in the forecast for Tuesday evening.

The Met Office has confirmed those looking up to the sky should be able to catch a glimpse, mainly dry conditions in southern counties and a few light showers in the north.

A super moon happens when the moon passes the point closest to the Earth at the same time it is full.

Meanwhile, a blue moon occurs every two to three years, when the moon’s cycle is slightly shorter than the average calendar month.

This results in a second full moon at the end of the month, popularly known as a blue moon.

This extraordinary cross-over of astronomical events will be most clearly visible from the west of Northern Ireland and the Republic and will not occur again until 2037, according to Astronomy Ireland.

The organisation told RTE it is “exceedingly rare” for a super moon to occur at the same time as a blue moon.

According to CEO David Moore, the key is to “look east at sunset to watch the super blue moon rising directly opposite on the horizon where the sunsets”.

“To the naked eye, it looks full the night before and after.” added Moore.

This means the event will be visible on Tuesday night, Wednesday night, and Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Wednesday in Northern Ireland will bring mainly dry conditions with some sunny spells and a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

Outbreaks of patchy rain dominate the rest of week, with a cloudy start on Friday.

Those going to The Killers on Friday night will be happy to hear it is set to become brighter with some sunshine later on in the evening, with the dry weather and sunny spells carrying on to Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said that it looks like next week will “bring a more settled period of weather.”

“There is still some uncertainty for the forecast next week related to hurricane activity in the tropical North Atlantic”, the spokesperson added.

They said it relates to where Hurricane Idalia continues to intensify along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

UK winds are expected to be light at first, but they could strengthen at times in the northwest. Temperatures next week are likely to remain around average for the most part, with warmer temperatures being felt in southern areas.

Looking forward, the week ahead should begin fairly settled as showers and thunderstorms are confined to the northwest of the country.

While the return to more autumnal weather remains most likely in September, the downstream impacts of North Atlantic tropical cyclones is not known at this time.