Met Office forecast for Bank Holiday weekend as weather to change in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland has been basking in a sustained spell of sunshine over the last week, however things are expected to turn cloudier for the May Bank Holiday.

High pressure across the UK over recent days has helped make it feel rather pleasant across the province, with many enjoying the sunny days outside.

According to the Met Office, Friday will be a chilly start across Northern Ireland but will be a generally bright and sunny morning.

Cloud is gradually expected to roll in and thicken from the west during the afternoon, sadly setting the tone for the weather to come over the weekend.

However, it will still feel quite warm with light winds and a maximum temperature of around 17 C.

The Met Office said Saturday will be a dry start before outbreaks of rain will spread southeastwards, as an area of low pressure moves in from the northwest.

This will likely bring spells of rain to many and some of those outbreaks could be heavy in parts. Sunday is expected to remain rather cloudy, particularly during the start of the day for those running the Belfast marathon, but it remains mostly dry.

For the Bank Holiday Monday itself, the Met Office forecast a mostly dry but dull day as a low cloud lingers for much of the day. It should remain largely dry, but the odd shower cannot be ruled out.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Oliver said: “It is a different mix of weather this bank holiday weekend after what has been a largely settled week for the UK.

“The high-pressure that has been dominating the UK in recent days will move away to the south, allowing a low-pressure system to move in from the northwest.

“This will bring with it some more unsettled weather with showers or some longer spells of rain across the north on Saturday and then southern areas on Sunday.

“A good deal of dry weather is expected on Monday with most areas only seeing some isolated showers and mild temperatures, widely in the mid-teens.”