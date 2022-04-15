Met Office forecast for Northern Ireland’s Easter weekend

It’s to be a cloudy and at times wet spell over the Easter weekend, but there will still be some spells of brighter weather to get out and about during the holiday period according to the Met Office.

With many likely to be taking time to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends over the coming days, things are expected to start off cloudy and grey on Friday.

A Met Office spokesperson said it was forecast to be a dull start to the day across Good Friday with the occasional outbreak of light rain and showers, particularly throughout the afternoon.

However, it stays relatively mild with only light winds and a maximum temperature of around 16 C.

They added that Saturday is likely to bring a dull start to the weekend, with low cloud, mist and sea fog. The rain also may turn heavy in places throughout the afternoon and evening.

A maximum temperature of around 14 C is forecast.

It is set to be a similar theme on Sunday with the day expected to be largely dull and wet, with outbreaks of rain being heavy and persistent at times.

There is likely to be some spells of sunshine between the rain and a maximum temperature of 13 C.

Things are expected to improve somewhat on Easter Monday, with a mixture of variable cloud and sunny spells, and further outbreaks of rain possible.

Despite some better weather to enjoy, it will feel cooler with a maximum temperature of around 11 C.