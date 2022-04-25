Met Office forecast summer weather before major change next weekend in Northern Ireland

Families have been making the most of the last few days of the Easter holidays before pupils return to school this week.

The mild temperatures, sunshine and a welcome break in the rain in recent days have allowed people to enjoy the final days of their time off.

And after a spell of changeable weather — characteristic of Northern Ireland — families were able to get out for walks and a trip to the seaside.

Many took to social media to share snaps of them enjoying the sunshine. Forecasters have predicted the good weather will remain in the coming days, with sunny spells likely across Northern Ireland and temperatures creeping up to 15C.

According to the Met Office, today will start off dull before the sun returns for the majority of the day.

As for the outlook for tomorrow to Thursday, forecasters have said the high pressure will continue to dominate the weather, with dry, settled conditions for the rest of the week.

However, while there will be sunny spells by day, this will increase the risk of frost at night.

Elsewhere in the UK, the sun had put his hat on too as most areas enjoyed dry weather with warm spells of sunshine with a few showers in parts of Devon and Cornwall.

Meanwhile, the Met Office posted yesterday to social media that this April is likely to be a drier-than-average month.

Rainfall is currently sitting at 42.5mm, which is 59% of the monthly average.

It said that the driest April on record was in 1842, where an average of just 11.3mm of rain fell across the UK.