Met Office forecasts spring sunshine and temperatures of 16C across Northern Ireland

Spring sunshine over Seapark in Holywood (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry for Belfast Telegraph)

Temperatures in Northern Ireland are to hit 16C with plenty of sunshine in the forecast as spring firmly takes hold over the next few days.

With the Easter weekend being a bit of a mixed bag weather-wise, many people will be glad to know the Met Office are forecasting some more pleasant conditions for the end of this week.

According to a Met Office spokesperson, Thursday across Northern Ireland is to be a dry day with “some good spells of sunshine”.

“There will be some high cloud around at times, but it will feel warm in the afternoon sun and pleasant with maximum temperatures of around 16 C,” they said.

“The day will continue dry with some late sunshine into the evening, with the rest of night remaining dry with lengthy clear periods.

“Brisk northeasterly wind will develop along the north coast and temperatures overnight are expected to be around 4 C.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Of course, with the better weather also comes the downside for hay fever sufferers and the day is to have high pollen levels, according to the Met Office.

For Friday and the end of the week, the good news is the sunny weather looks set to continue, it will be another dry day with some spells of sunshine.

However for anyone thinking of enjoying a stroll on the beach, brisk northeasterly winds along the coast will make it somewhat cooler.

The maximum temperature is still expected to reach 16 C in some parts of the province.

The weekend is expected to bring slightly cooler weather generally and more cloud across Northern Ireland, there is the chance of a few light showers on Sunday and Monday.