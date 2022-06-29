Met Office issue Northern Ireland weather warning for rain

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for large parts of Northern Ireland on Thursday morning.

The Met Office said the warning will affect Counties Antrim, Armagh and Down and the heavy rain is likely to bring some localised flooding and travel disruption in areas.

A spokesperson said: “An area of heavy rain is likely to develop early on Thursday morning. This could bring 20-30mm within a few hours, which would be enough to bring some flooding to prone spots.”

The Met Office warned the deluge of rain could lead to spray and flooding on roads, impacting journey times and encouraged drivers to take extra care.

Bus and train services could also be affected with passengers advised to plan their journey in advance.

Despite the period of unsettled and rainy weather, on Tuesday the Met Office said temperatures are to return closer to the summer normal heading into July.

"Midway through [July] and there are signs temperatures could climb slightly higher,” said Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon.

“There are early indications that some real heat could build across the UK towards the end of July.

“But it’s a long-range forecast which means it's hard to say with any confidence at this point.”