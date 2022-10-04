Met Office issue update for Northern Ireland’s yellow wind warning

The Met Office have issued an update ahead of a yellow warning for strong winds on Wednesday, advising there is now an earlier end time for the potentially disruptive conditions.

The warning is set to last between midnight on Wednesday to 11am with a low pressure system bringing gusts of up to 80mph to some parts of the country.

Forecasters said the warning area has been reduced away from some parts of the province and the northwest of Scotland, but there is still a chance of notably stronger winds.

The warning covers all counties except Fermanagh and the Met Office said there is the potential for disruption to travel and localised power cuts.

A spokesperson said: “There is a chance of a deep low pressure system bringing gusts of 70 to 80 mph to some northern parts of the UK on Wednesday.

"Should this develop disruption would be expected. However, the most likely scenario is for gusts of 55 to 65 mph within parts of the warning area, most likely areas adjacent to the northern Irish Sea and parts of eastern Scotland, bringing some more localised impacts.

"In addition, heavy rain may prove an additional hazard particularly over southwest Scotland.”