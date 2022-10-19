Met Office issues afternoon commute rain warning for Northern Ireland

A yellow Met Office warning for heavy rain has been issued across Northern Ireland on Wednesday afternoon.

Forecasters said 15 to 25 mm is expected to fall widely across most of the province, with the worst in parts of County Down where up to 40 mm of rain could fall.

The warning is in place until around 6pm and covers Counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Londonderry and Tyrone.

The Met Office also warned the conditions could cause some disruption to travel and other transport services and see some localised flooding.

A spokesperson said: “Further heavy rain is likely during Wednesday afternoon. 15 to 25 mm is expected to fall quite widely, with up to 40 mm across County Down and as much as 60 mm across the Mournes.

"The rain should turn more intermittent and ease during the evening, although further rain is likely overnight.”