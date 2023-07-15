Met Office issues alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms across Northern Ireland

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast across Northern Ireland on Saturday. Stock photo.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms across Northern Ireland could lead to flooding, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for most of Saturday afternoon.

The alert, which applies to all six counties, is in force from 11am to 8pm on Saturday.

The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and some thunderstorms are likely to develop during today.

“Some places will miss these, but where they do occur, 15-25 mm of rain could fall within an hour, with one or two places perhaps seeing as much as 40mm in a few hours.

“Hail and lightning may be additional hazards.”