Met Office issues another ice warning for Northern Ireland and confirms Co Tyrone town recorded coldest night of the year

A further yellow warning for ice has been issued across Northern Ireland and will remain in place until Thursday morning.

Northern Ireland remains in the grip of an arctic chill which has brought widespread ice and wintry conditions to many across the country.

The Met Office has revealed Castlederg in Co Tyrone has recorded Northern Ireland’s coldest night of the year so far, as temperatures fell to an icy -9.7C.

A new yellow weather warning for ice is set to kick in later in the afternoon and covers the entire country until 11am on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: “Occasional wintry showers will lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces. The showers mainly of rain or sleet around the north coast throughout, and on the east coast on Thursday morning, but otherwise falling as snow with accumulations of 1 to 3 cm in a few places.”

Overnight there will be occasional wintry showers for some, with rain around the north coast but then readily turning to snow inland with an ice risk. It will feel breezy around the coast and a minimum overnight temperature of around -3C.

Thursday will bring sunny and clear spells with a scattering of wintry showers and potentially some mist and freezing fog patches forming in the evening as winds reduce. A maximum temperature of around 4C is expected.

Looking beyond towards the weekend, the Met Office has said wintry conditions will continue for a number of days, but milder and wetter weather is expected to bring temporary respite.

Castlederg reported a bitterly cold -9.5C Photo Credit: Press Eye

However, Met Office forecaster Grahame Madge told the Belfast Telegraph cold weather could yet return after the brief respite.

"The conditions we have had over the last few days, with a strong airflow from the arctic, is set to remain up to and including the weekend,” he said.

“Beyond that we have milder than average conditions on Sunday and Monday. There is a little bit of a question mark how far that influence will extend. At the moment Northern Ireland temperatures are expected to go to average or above average.

"It will be a temporary shift however. Following that we have a period flip flopping from unsettling conditions, to slightly warmer. The cold could return, but possibly not to the level we have experienced this week.”

Paul Gundersen is a Met Office chief forecaster, he added: “Over the last week, the UK has been held in a northerly airflow bringing cold, sometimes Arctic air, to the UK.

"We will still have this northerly influence to our weather patterns until the weekend, but then the cold conditions will lose exclusive dominance over the UK’s weather patterns and we will move into a regime where relatively mild and relatively cold conditions will vie for supremacy.

“We can expect changeable conditions with colder and milder air not too far away from our shores, but it does seem that the Atlantic ‘has woken up’ compared with recent days and will be a stronger influence, countering any further bouts of extreme cold conditions, although spells of further wintry weather remain possible through the rest of December.”