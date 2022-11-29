Met Office issues fog warning for Northern Ireland

The yellow warning has been issued across all six counties of NI.

The Met Office has issued a warning for fog across Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning.

The yellow warning has been in place since the early hours of the morning and will remain in place until 11am.

Affecting all six counties, forecasters said travel delays are “likely” as a result.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Areas of fog, dense in places, have developed and will be stubborn to clear through much of this morning.

"Whilst some fog is likely to persist all day, many places will see this lifting into low cloud or clear by this afternoon.”