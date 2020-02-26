Met Office issues further Northern Ireland snow and ice warning

The scene at Divis and Black Mountain after snow fall earlier this week. Pic Freddie Parkinson

The Met Office has issued yet another weather warning for snow and ice across Northern Ireland this week.

The organisation has put in place a yellow alert from 10pm on Wednesday, February 26, through to 10am on Thursday.

Forecasters are warning of wintry showers and icy patches bringing travel disruption. It is the fourth such alert in as many days with the last warning ending at 10am on Wednesday.

"Wintry showers are expected to continue through Wednesday night into Thursday morning especially over Northern Ireland," the Met Office said.

"This will leave surfaces wet, leading to icy stretches developing on untreated surfaces. Showers will fall as a mixture of hail, sleet and snow. Some places are likely to see 1-3 cm of snow, mainly above 100 m, with 5-10 cm possible above 400 m."

There has been a number of alerts through the week with Monday seeing the worst disruption with schools having to close and roads impassable.

On Wednesday there were reports of black ice on some isolated areas.

