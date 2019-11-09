Met Office issues ice warning for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has urged motorists to take care on untreated roads and warned pedestrians to be aware of the potential for falls on icy surfaces

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for the east of Northern Ireland.

The warning, issued by the Met Office, comes into force from 2am on Sunday until 10am.

Icy stretches are expected to form overnight across the east of the province.

Following Saturday's wet weather skies will clear allowing surface temperatures to fall below freezing across much of Northern Ireland by early Sunday morning.

Surfaces in the east will likely remain wet with ice forming where these remain untreated with some disruption possible during Sunday morning.

Some freezing fog patches may also prove a further hazard, mostly in the south.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are expected.

Icy patches are likely to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.