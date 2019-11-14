Met Office issues ice warning for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued an ice warning for Northern Ireland.

It will remain in place from 10.02pm on Thursday night until 10am on Friday morning and affects Co Fermanagh, Co Tyrone and Co Londonderry.

Temperatures are expected to fall below zero overnight leading to a risk of icy roads.

The Met Office has warned there will likely be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Icy surfaces could cause injuries from slips and falls.

"Icy stretches are likely to develop on roads and pavements overnight as temperatures fall below zero and this may persist into the morning travel period," a Met Office spokesperson said.

"Showers of rain or sleet are expected to continue across the west of the warning area, with these falling onto frozen surfaces making ice more likely here."