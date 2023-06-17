Met Office issues new thunderstorm warning for Northern Ireland

Weather warnings for thunderstorms are in place for Saturday and Sunday.

Most parts of Northern Ireland could see thunderstorms on Sunday as a new weather warning has been issued.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for all counties apart from Co Down which comes into place at noon and remains in place until 9pm. This comes after the current weather warning in place for western parts of Northern Ireland on Saturday.

Scattered outbursts of stormy weather may cause flooding and disruption during the afternoon and evening.

While some places miss these, a few spots may see 30mm in around an hour and perhaps 50 mm in 2-3 hours. Additionally, some thunderstorms may produce frequent lightning and large hail.

The public is being advised to be prepared for difficult driving conditions and possible disruptions to public transport.

There is also a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur, or that other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.