Met Office issues Northern Ireland weather warning for thunderstorms

The warning will last until Monday morning

Thunderstorms across Northern Ireland could potentially cause disruption on Sunday evening, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning.

The current warning is in place from 8pm until 4am on Monday morning and covers five counties across the province.

The Met Office said there may be travel disruption caused by the storms, with poor driving conditions likely and some localised flooding and impacts on power services.

The warning also covers parts of England and Wales.

In a statement, a forecaster said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across southwest England on Sunday evening and move north across parts of Wales and Northern Ireland, clearing during the early hours of Monday morning.

"A separate area of thunderstorms is likely to develop across central southern England late evening, moving north into the Midlands overnight. Whilst some places may not see much rainfall, a few places may see 20-30 mm fall in under an hour.

"Frequent lightning, hail and locally gusty winds are additional hazards that may accompany stronger thunderstorms, particularly across southwestern parts of England and Wales.”

On Saturday, the Met Office issued a separate warning for heavy rain across Northern Ireland which lasted until 11am.