Met Office issues updated warning with thunderstorms set to hit Northern Ireland sooner

Yellow alert brought forward by three hours

After the heatwave there is a warning of thunderstorms and lightning (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

A weather warning about thunderstorms in Northern Ireland has been brought forward.

The yellow alert, issued by the Met Office, now takes effect from 9am on Sunday morning through to midnight.

It had initially been in place from midday on Sunday to 6am on Monday.

A separate alert has been issued for Monday.

While some places will stay dry, hit-and-miss thunderstorms will develop on Sunday, potentially bringing disruption in places.

Up to 50mm of rain could fall in a few hours, while hail and lightening are also possible, forecasters say.

The warning is in place for all six Northern Ireland counties and parts of Scotland.

The Met Office said: “During Sunday, cloudier conditions and areas of rain are expected to develop across parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland.

“Some places missing the worst, while others seem likely to see heavy downpours and thunderstorms.

“These could bring up to around 50 mm of rain falling in 2-3 hours, leading to some disruption, although there will be some drier periods in between.

“Hail and frequent lightning are potential additional hazards.”

On Monday, the Met Office has warned that thunderstorms are likely to develop, bringing locally heavy rain and possible disruption. The alert is in place until midnight.

This ‘yellow warning’ states: “Whilst some places will avoid them, thunderstorms and areas of heavy rain are likely to continue to affect various areas of Northern Ireland and Scotland overnight and at times through Monday.

"The thunderstorms may begin to ease across western and northern areas later. 20-30 mm of rain could fall within an hour in a few places, and up to around 50 mm in three to six hours.

"Hail and frequent lightning are also possible hazards.”