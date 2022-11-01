Met Office issues updated yellow warnings across Northern Ireland

Flooding caused problems for commuters on Monday and more difficult conditions are forecast for Wednesday (Pacemaker).

Updated yellow warnings for heavy rain and strong winds across Northern Ireland on Wednesday have been issued by the Met Office.

Forecasters had previously issued a warning for very strong winds but have now extended the time frame of the expected gusts.

At the same time, a separate warning of rain has also been issued, with heavy deluges expected across the morning.

It comes after Northern Ireland was already battered by rain on Monday which left travel chaos for many during the evening commute.

Particularly badly affected was parts of Belfast, with part of the A55 Upper Knockbreda Road closed for a time due to major flooding.

The Met Office confirmed the rain warning would take effect from 8am to 3pm across all parts of the province, with as much as 30mm expected to fall in some areas.

It is expected there will be some localised flooding in parts of the country and those making the morning commute are advised to expect delays and take extra care on the roads.

"Following recent wet weather, another spell of rain, heavy at times and accompanied by blustery, windy conditions, will set in during Wednesday morning before clearing away eastwards later on Wednesday afternoon, 20 to 30 mm of rain is likely to fall in some areas before rain clears,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

"A spell of very windy weather is expected to affect Irish Sea coastal areas on Wednesday, before spreading to parts of northern England.

"A spell of very strong southerly or southwesterly winds will affect some western coastal areas during Wednesday, before spreading inland during the afternoon.

"Gusts of 55-65 mph are expected, especially in exposed coastal locations and over higher routes, with some sudden strong gusts of wind possible at times.”