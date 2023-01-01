Met Office issues yellow Northern Ireland warning as 2023 begins on an icy note

The ice warning will be in place on Monday morning Credit: Press Eye

A yellow Met Office warning for ice has been issued across Northern Ireland with warnings of “icy stretches” set to form during Monday morning.

The warning from forecasters covers all parts of the country and will remain in place from midnight until 11am.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Following recent wet conditions surfaces are likely to remain wet into Monday morning and with a cold night icy stretches will readily form on untreated surfaces.

"A few rain, sleet and snow showers may still affect these areas overnight but ice remains the main hazard.”

The forecaster said people should take extra care on the roads and added that some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.

For the start of the new week and new year, the Met Office said Monday will bring a brighter but cold day after the cloud and rain of Sunday.

"Sunday will be a cloudy day with some patchy and mostly light rain, though one or two heavy outbreaks are possible later,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

"Winds will remain light with a maximum temperature of 6 C.

“Into the evening it will remain a mainly cloudy night with patchy drizzle and mist over high ground. Clearer weather begins to spread in from the west overnight with a frost and some icy patches. Minimum overnight temperatures will head towards -2 C.

"Monday begins a dry and much brighter day with some good spells of sunshine throughout the day. However it will be cold with frost early and late but just light winds and a maximum temperature of 5 C.

"Heading towards the middle of the week, after overnight rain Tuesday will begin dry bright for a time, before more rain by midday which will be heavy at times. Wednesday continues the cloudy theme. Meanwhile, it will be mostly dry and bright on Thursday, but rain may spread to the south.”