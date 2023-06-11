Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms in Northern Ireland

Motorists making essential journeys during expected thunderstorms are being advised to modify their driving style to stay safe (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in Northern Ireland.

It has said thunderstorms are likely to develop over parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland from early Monday afternoon.

The Met Office has said not all of the region will see them, with western counties Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry most likely to be affected.

The storms will be fairly slow moving, with potential for large rainfall amounts in a short period of time.

Frequent lightning is also likely to be a hazard along with hail, forecasters said.

The Met Office said to expect some disruption, which could include spray and sudden flooding.

This could affect driving conditions and may lead to some road closures.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

There is also a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong wind.