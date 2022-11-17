Met Office issues yellow weather warning for fog in Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog in Northern Ireland on Thursday morning.

Forecasters said the fog is expected to impact all counties across the province and is likely to cause some travel disruption and delays for those making their way to work or school.

The fog warning is in place until 10am.

In a statement, a Met Office spokesperson said: “Fog has become quite dense in places overnight, with the visibility below 100 metres, and this may take much of the morning to thin, or lift.”

Later in the day, bright spells are expected to develop once the fog clears before cloudy skies and showers will edge into eastern areas. Freshening northerly winds will make it feel fresh with temperatures at around 11C.

The evening will bring dry weather with clear spells in the south and west at first. Cloud will develop along with showers in the east which gradually spread southwest.

It begins cloudy with showers on Friday morning before these are expected to clear from the south, leaving scattered showers in northeastern parts by midday.