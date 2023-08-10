Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Northern Ireland

The warning is to come into place at 10pm on Thursday and end at 2am on Friday.

All counties except Fermanagh are to be affected by the downpour, with the Met Office saying the rain could lead to some localised disruption.

The rain is expected to reach the west of Northern Ireland this evening, and it is predicted to continue northeast across the rest of the country tonight.

Rain may become heavy for a time, particularly for parts of eastern Derry and Tyrone, Antrim (including the Belfast area), Armagh and Down. Localised flooding and thunder are both possible.

The Met Office has said the public can expect bus and train services to be affected, with journey times taking longer. It has added that spray on the roads may affect journey times for drivers as well. Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely, as well as flooding of a few homes and businesses.