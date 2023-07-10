Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across NI

The thunder warning will be in place across NI (PA)

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Northern Ireland.

The warning comes into effect at 2pm on Monday and finishes at 10pm that evening.

Some thunderstorms are likely to develop later in the afternoon and early evening across NI.

Many places might miss the worst of the weather – however localised heavy rain, frequent lightning and some hail is possible.

The warning is to affect all counties.

The Met Office has said there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly. Damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds is possible.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there also is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.