Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in NI

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Northern Ireland.

The warning will be in effect between 2pm and 7pm on Sunday, and will affect counties Antrim, Down and Armagh.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across Northern Ireland on Sunday afternoon and move east through the course of the day.

The Met Office has said the thunderstorms might cause some localised flooding and disruption.

Some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes is possible, while delays to train services may also occur.

There is also a chance of some short term loss of power and other services.

Driving conditions may be affected by spray, standing water, gusty winds or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is also possible and could lead to some damage to buildings or structures

The heaviest showers are expected to be in the east of NI, where a few places may see 20mm of rain in 1 hour. In addition to heavy rain, occasional lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 mph may accompany stronger storms.