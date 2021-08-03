Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms 

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Northern Ireland on Friday by the Met Office.

The warning will be in the force between 10am on Friday and midnight that night, when the forecaster has warned slow-moving thundery downpours may cause localised surface water impacts.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, the Met Office warned.

It’s along with issues around spray and sudden flooding, which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

The warning, which was issued on Tuesday, said heavy showers are also expected across much of the UK on Friday.

Where showers occur, there is the potential for 20-30mm of rain in a short space of time and during the course of the day there is a chance that some places could see as much as 80-100mm build up across Northern Ireland.

Up until Friday, the weather is expected to continue to be bright with the odd shower turning into heavier outbreaks approaching the end of the week. There will also be light winds with maximum temperatures in the low twenties.