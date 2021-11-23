Met Office issues Yellow weather warning for wind in Northern Ireland

A yellow wind warning is in place for Northern Ireland on Friday. (Met Office)

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland with strong winds expected on Friday.

In a statement the meteorological service said there was potential for very strong winds to develop across northern Scotland on Friday afternoon before extending south during the evening.

This will extend to the rest of Scotland, Northern Ireland and some exposed coasts of northern England.

The location and strength of the very strongest winds remains uncertain, but gusts are set to reach 50 to 60mph widely, with 70-80mph possible in coastal locations, especially in parts of Scotland.

This means that some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport is likely as well as the damage to some buildings such as tiles being blown from roofs.

The Met Office add there is a small change that some roads and bridges could close, a slight chance that power cuts may occur as well the potential for disruption to mobile phone coverage.

