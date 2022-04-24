Met Office Northern Ireland forecast: How long will the sunny weather last?

People enjoy the warm spring weather in Botanic gardens in Belfast on Thursday March, 24, 2022. Picture by Peter Morrison

It is to remain relatively mild with some good spells of sunshine into the start of the new week, according to the Met Office.

For many, the final few days of the Easter holiday break have been all the sweeter thanks to the Spring sunshine and the chance to take a stroll on the beach or enjoy a picnic in the park.

The good news is the Met Office has confirmed while there is to be a bit more cloud into next week, there will still be some periods of sunny weather to enjoy, particularly in the early part of the week.

According to forecasters, Sunday is to remain a dry and bright day with plenty of long sunny spells. It will feel warm in many areas across the province, but particularly inland areas.

A brisk northeasterly wind will likely keep the Antrim and Down coasts a bit cooler factoring in the breeze. A maximum temperature of 16 C is expected.

It remains dry into the evening but may become cloudier in some eastern parts. It will likely be quite chilly in rural spots where the skies remain clear with temperatures set to fall to around 3 C overnight.

For the start of the new week, a Met Office spokesperson said Monday will start dry and bright.

“Overnight clouds will continue breaking up to leave sunny spells,” they said.

“The afternoon will see variable cloud cover, with a chance of the odd shower or spot of rain. There will be a gentle northeast breeze and maximum temperature of around 15 C.”

High pressure will continue to dominate across Northern Ireland for Tuesday, though the day is expected to be largely cloudy but settled.

Wednesday will be a similar day, dry with cloud at times, but also some sunny spells and temperatures around 13 C.

Thursday looks set to be a rather cloudy day, with just the odd brighter spell possible breaking through, particularly in the morning. However, it will remain a mostly dry and mild day.