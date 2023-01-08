Met Office Northern Ireland forecast: Rain and blustery conditions for start of new week

The Met Office has warned people to have the umbrellas handy, with the coming few days set to bring a mix of rain and blustery conditions to Northern Ireland.

The start of the new year has brought a mix of weather to the country, with some unsettled days and brighter days and a theme of generally mild temperatures for most.

The theme for the start of the coming week is forecast to be wet, according to the Met Office.

Sunday is to begin dry and bright before the day becomes windy with some showers in the afternoon.

"It will be mainly dry and bright at first, cloudy with a few showers in the afternoon. It will feel windy in the morning, but winds ease a little in the afternoon, but will still feel quite fresh with a maximum temperature of 7 C,” the Met Office said.

"For tonight it is to become windier again and despite a mainly dry evening, it will turn showery later, especially the further west you go, with some of those showers turning wintry on the hills. We are expecting minimum overnight temperatures of 3 C.

"It will be another showery day on Monday and those showers will tend to be quite frequent and heavy at times and at times wintry on the hills. The fresh and strong westerly winds also continue, with a maximum temperature of 7 C.

"As we head towards the middle of the week, it will continue to be wet and windy on Tuesday before turning milder for a time. Colder, blustery showery conditions are expected to remain on Wednesday.”

It comes as the Met Office confirmed last year was the UK's warmest year on record with an average temperature of over 10°C recorded for the first time.

The full annual UK mean temperature data for 2022 resulted in a provisional figure of 10.03 C, the highest in records dating back to 1884.

This made the year 0.89 C above the 1991-2020 average and 0.15 C higher than the previous record of 9.88 C set in 2014.

Head of the Met Office National Climate Information Centre, Dr Mark McCarthy, said: “Although an arbitrary number, the UK surpassing an annual average temperature of 10°C is a notable moment in our climatological history.

"This moment comes as no surprise, since 1884 all the ten years recording the highest annual temperature have occurred from 2003. It is clear from the observational record that human induced global warming is already impacting the UK’s climate.”