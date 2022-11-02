Met Office Northern Ireland forecast: Unsettled weather remains but brighter conditions expected

People brave the wind and rain to shop in Donaghadee on Wed. Nov 2, 2022. Picture by Peter Morrison

It has been a wet and windy day across Northern Ireland on Wednesday as people braced deluges of rain and strong gusts on the way to work and school.

However, according to forecasters at the Met Office, things are set to improve as the week progresses with some brighter and drier weather on the horizon as we get to Friday.

Northern Ireland is currently under a Met Office yellow warning for both wind and rain, with conditions along the coast expected to be particularly bad until the evening.

There are also warnings of localised flooding in some parts of the province.

Wednesday is expected to continue to see strong southerly and south-westerly winds bringing gusts of up to 65mph to some parts.

The Met Office said Northern Ireland and western Scotland have been experiencing a very wet and windy day, with heavy rain and gusts of up to 60mph in coastal areas.

The strong winds and heavy rain are expected to move eastwards throughout the day.

Chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: "30 to 40mm of rain is expected to fall in some areas, and where it falls over ground already wet from recent rainfall as well as fallen leaves there may be spray and flooding on the roads as well as travel delays.

"Much of the UK can expect a spell of strong southerly winds on Wednesday, but the warning area highlights where gusts of up to 65mph will be and therefore where there are likely to be some travel delays."

Thursday morning is expected to stay mostly dry with some sunny spells before the afternoon becomes cloudy with further bright spells and a few showers, mainly confined to southern parts of the province.

Drier and brighter weather is expected by Friday before a band of rain crosses into all parts of Northern Ireland early on Saturday.

Oli Claydon, a meteorologist at the Met Office said things remain unsettled into Thursday before the picture becomes a little brighter.

“We have fairly unsettled weather right across UK caused by an area of low pressure just to the north west area of UK,” he said.

"Things will be getting a little bit calmer overnight but then fairly unsettled weather moves in again on Thursday before things once again settle down a little bit as we get into Friday.

"Friday will be a bit more of a settled day with sunshine around before we move into the weekend when further unsettled weather moves in from the west.”