Met Office Northern Ireland forecast: Warmer weather predicted in days ahead after freezing temperatures last week

Snow showers hit Northern Ireland overnight on Friday. There was heavy snow on Slemish Mountain in Co Antrim. Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The Met Office has predicted warmer weather coming in towards the end of the week after a number of yellow weather warnings for snow and sleet last week.

Snow fell on high ground in the west last week, as well as a dusting appearing on the Mourne mountains, only days after Northern Ireland recorded its warmest New Year’s Eve on record.

This brief cold spell is set to disappear, however, as milder weather is on its way for the rest of the week.

Monday is a mild but cloudy day ahead with occasional rain and temperatures reaching 12 °C in parts.

The rain will soon clear into Monday evening with the odd shower in the northwest remaining mostly clear, but temperatures could drop overnight to 2 °C.

There is a risk of icy conditions on roads in the West of the region on Monday evening. Salting is planned on the main routes likely to be affected.

There are currently plans to commence salting in the early hours of Tuesday morning right across Northern Ireland but road users are again advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

This frosty start will soon clear, with sunshine predicted for the rest of Tuesday, with some cloud in the west later on.

Maximum temperatures could reach 8 °C.

For Wednesday through to Friday the weather is looking mostly dry with some sunny periods and the best of the sunshine in the east and some overnight fog patches.