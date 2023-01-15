Met Office Northern Ireland weather warning: Temperatures could plunge to -3 overnight

Temperatures could plunge to minus 3C overnight as a cold snap hits Northern Ireland, forecasters have warned.

Ice and snow are on the way for much of the UK while a "huge operation" is under way to contain flooding in areas affected by recent rain.

Snow showers are predicted to hit northern parts of the UK on Sunday evening, with hill snow developing in central areas and rain sweeping the south.

Temperatures are expected to drop overnight to minus 2C in London, minus 1C in Cardiff, and minus 3C in both Edinburgh and Belfast, while Highland areas of Scotland could see minus 10C.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for Northern Ireland due to icy conditions.

The alert is to last from 6pm on Sunday until 10am on Monday, and is to affect all six Northern Irish counties.

The Met Office have said there is potential for injuries from slips on icy surfaces, and that there will probably be icy patches on some untreated roads and pavements.

Wintry showers are expected to develop across Northern Ireland during Sunday afternoon and evening. When the skies clear later in the evening, it is expected that ice will develop on untreated surfaces.

Showers will mainly fall as rain at low levels but could turn to snow in heavier or more prolonged showers resulting in 2-5 cm accumulating in places above 100-200m in places like the west of Northern Ireland.

The national forecaster has also issued a lengthy yellow warning for snow and ice across northern Scotland from 2pm on Sunday through to 10am on Wednesday.

Another warning for snow across parts of south-east England has been issued for Monday, lasting from 2am until 8am.