Met Office predicts heavy rain for NI in run-up to coronation

Those in Northern Ireland with plans in the run up to the coronation may have to keep an eye on the forecast in case of rain and wind.

The Met Office has said that warm, bright weather could be interspersed with some showers and breezy spells.

While it is predicted that weather will be overall dry, bright and warm on Wednesday, there is likely to be some patchy rain in the north. This should clear by the early morning and soon brighten up.

The afternoon is expected to be quite warm with sunny spells and light winds. The maximum temperature will be 16 °C.

Thursday looks to be mainly dry but a little bit windy. However, rain is likely to spread north later on in the day.

This will clear in the north on Friday morning, leaving showers through the afternoon and again on Saturday.

The Met Office has said the showers on Friday are likely to be “heavy, slow-moving thundery downpours,” but that by Saturday rain will be lighter and less frequent.

The maximum temperature on Saturday will be 15-18°C.

On Sunday, the day after the coronation, weather in Northern Ireland is likely to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain. The temperature is predicted to be colder than on previous days in the week, with the maximum expected to be 12-15°C.