Met Office predicts weekend of unsettled weather for NI, but glimpse of Lyrid meteor shower possible

The period of dry, sunny weather that Northern Ireland has basked in this week is set to come to an end at the weekend.

Friday evening will be bright with some sunshine, with clouds increasing overnight and outbreaks of rain spreading slowly north across most parts, with a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius.

There will be periods of heavy rain on Saturday across southern and eastern area, with some brightness at times on the north coast and a maximum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said conditions would improve again by Tuesday.

"It’ll be a weekend of largely unsettled weather for Northern Ireland, with the influence of low pressure bringing periods of rain through the weekend, although there will be some drier spells mixed in,” they said.

“Saturday will see rain gradually move in from the east, gradually spreading to touch most parts of Northern Ireland through the day. By the end of the day, some areas of the south and east could have seen up to 20mm of rain through the day, but more widely around 10mm elsewhere.

“Sunday will be marginally drier for Northern Ireland, but a showery regime is in charge with possible showers breaking out in most areas through the day in Northern Ireland.

"It won’t be as long-lived as Saturday in terms of rainfall but it’ll still be feeling largely unsettled for most. That theme continues on Monday, with some overnight rainfall likely setting up a day with some sporadic showers, these most likely near coastal areas.

“A sunnier day is expected on Tuesday, though temperatures will feel relatively cool through this period with a northerly flow bringing Arctic air over the UK and sending temperatures down late in the weekend and early next week.”

Anyone lucky enough to catch a break in the cloudy conditions over the weekend could be treated to the Lyridmeteor shower, with up to 18 meteors per hour expected to light up the dawn skies at the weekend.

The celestial display will peak in the early hours of April 23 and will be visible until dawn.

There will be bright fast meteors – some with trains, according to the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

Also, the peak comes just after New Moon, which means views of the spectacle will not be impeded by moonlight.

The Lyrids takes its name from the constellation of Lyra the Harp, from which the shooting stars appear to originate.

Meteor showers, or shooting stars, are caused when pieces of debris, known as meteorites, enter Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of around 43 miles per second, burning up and causing streaks of light.

In this case, the debris comes from the Thatcher Comet, which is expected to return to the inner solar system in the year 2276, after an orbital period of 415 years.

Don Pollacco, professor of Physics at the University of Warwick, said: “As comets orbit the Sun, the action of the energy evaporates material from the cometary nucleus, which we see as a comet’s tail.

“The gas and dust created stay in the comet’s orbit, even long after the comet has moved along its orbit.

“If the Earth passes through the comet’s orbit any material deposited by the comet could become meteors or shooting stars in the sky.

“These bodies are usually the size of dust particles but when they fall into the Earth’s atmosphere, they are travelling so fast that they are vapourised.

“Along the path that the dust particle travels, the gas molecules are superheated and give out light – this is a meteor.

“We don’t actually see the dust, instead its vapourised effects on the molecules.”

The Lyridsoccur between April 16-25 every year.