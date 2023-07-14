Met Office reacts to NI ‘heatwave’ queries as temperatures pass 45C in Europe

Temperatures in Europe could exceed the record 48.8C noted in Sicily in August 2021

The Met Office has said there are no signs that the European heatwave will affect Northern Ireland.

The Cerberus heatwave is gripping Europe, with reports of tourists collapsing across the continent and a man dying in northern Italy.

Temperatures could exceed the record 48.8C noted in Sicily in August 2021, with peaks expected on Friday.

However, in Northern Ireland the unsettled and changeable conditions are expected to continue, with a mixture of sunshine and showers, sometimes merging into longer spells of rain.

“It will be windy on Friday and Saturday, but winds easing through Sunday. Temperatures are likely to remain around average by day and by night,” explained a Met Office spokesperson.

Heatwave conditions already occurring across much of southern Europe, northwest Africa and the Middle East are expected to continue through the coming week.

Peak temperatures – which are around 10 to 15°C higher than average – “could reach the mid-40s degrees Celsius in parts of southern Europe and up to 50°C in parts of North Africa”.

Rebekah Sherwin, Expert Meteorologist from the Met Office’s global forecasting team, said: “Higher than average temperatures are also likely at times further north across Europe, but these will be shorter lived and less impactful.

“The high temperatures are being driven by an established high pressure system that is sat across the region, allowing temperatures to build day by day. Unusually high sea surface temperatures are also occurring across the region, with many parts of the Mediterranean seeing surface temperatures as high as 25 to 28°C.

“This will exacerbate the effects of the heat over surrounding land areas, as even in coastal regions overnight temperatures are unlikely to drop much below the mid-20s Celsius.

“The southern shift of the Jet Stream that has pushed the high pressure southwards across this region has also led to low pressure systems being directed into the UK, bringing more unsettled and cooler weather here than we experienced in June when the Jet stream was at a more northerly latitude.”