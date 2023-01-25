Met Office responds to chances of NI being hit by ‘Beast from the East’ snow bomb

Aerial Image of snow on the outskirts of Ballyclare (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

The Met Office has said a so-called snow bomb hitting Northern Ireland next month is “unlikely” but a cold front is expected to sweep across the UK.

Any extended snowfalls here are also not expected.

It comes after parts of Northern Ireland was hit by heavy snow earlier this month, while freezing weather took hold.

A Met Office spokesperson said on Wednesday there is “nothing unusual” in the current forecast period in terms of snowfall.

“There may be some wintry showers further afield in Scotland but even that is looking very light at the moment.

“Overnight, rain will continue into Wednesday morning, it looks like the clouds will clear to allow for a bright day.”

Clouds and rain are to disperse on Wednesday morning, with the rest of the day being bright. There may be some light showers in the north. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 10 C.

The Met Office added: “There’s been some rain on Wednesday for much of Northern Ireland but that’s been moving north.

“The cold front will gradually move south over the whole UK, and the rain will largely clear up for much of Northern Ireland with some lingering showers.”

Into the evening, it will be dry with clear periods. There may some frost, likely in the south. The minimum overnight temperature will be 2C.

"That sets up the theme over the next few days in terms of the forecast,” added the Met Office.

On Thursday, there will be some “patchy cloud around, still feeling relatively cool due to high pressure that’s moved in from the west.”

After a chilly start it will be a dry day with sunshine accompanied by overnight frost and fog patches.

The Met Office said Thursday will be a “calmer interlude” before there is a possibility of some fog on Friday.

On Friday morning, there is a “possibility of freezing fog”.

"The Met Office will be looking out for travel disruption in terms of aviation, but after that it will be a largely dry dry. However, there is a possibility of sporadic showers moving into coastal areas in the west,” they added.

Friday will bring “a little bit of a cooler interlude with that fog risk,” with temperatures being slightly lower than the rest of the week.

The Met Office spokesperson said over the weekend there will be some light showers, and some “breezier” weather can be expected from Sunday onwards.

"As we head into the weekend, temperatures looking more average for the time of year,” they explained.

Overall, the Met Office said it was “a bit of a benign forecast with some short influxes of showers but generally dry for the next few days.”