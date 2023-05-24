Met Office responds to NI heatwave predictions ahead of spring bank holiday weekend

The Met Office has dismissed reports of a reported ‘African plume’ bringing a heatwave of 30 degrees to Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Some forecasts had predicted the weather phenomenon, which is a mass of hot air originating from the Sahara desert, would hit the UK and Europe between June and September.

African plumes can bring lengthy periods of hot weather, with potential for temperatures to reach 30 degrees or higher.

However, the Met Office wanted to “bat away the outrageous suggestions”.

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern said the Met Office is expecting temperatures to rise this week but is not expecting “heatwave thresholds to be met”, while it “won’t get anywhere close” to temperatures hitting 35 degrees during the rest of May.

Speaking on this week’s Met Office weather forecast, Mr McGivern said: “Let’s talk about what’s not likely to happen.

“As usual there have been some colourful headlines in the media with some buzzwords and I just want to bat away some of the most outrageous suggestions.

“Here’s what we are not expecting to happen this May – an African plume, whatever that is.

“A heatwave. Temperatures will rise this week but we are not expecting heatwave thresholds to be met.

“Thirty-five Celsius – it won’t get anywhere close to that despite some newspaper reports.”

Bringing some positive news, Mr McGivern added that it is expected to become more sunny through the rest of the week and into next week.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“Although we’re not importing heat from Africa or wherever else, temperatures will rise day-by-day simply because it’s sunny and the sun is strong this time of year so it’s homegrown warmth rather than imported heat,” he explained.

Looking ahead to the weather forecast in Northern Ireland this evening, clearer skies are expected along the north coast, which will lead to clearer skies across the country.

Thursday will se a clear and sunny start to the day but cloud returning from the Atlantic will reach western counties during the late morning and the east in the afternoon.

The maximum temperature is forecast to reach 17 degrees.

Between Friday and Sunday, the Met Office said it will be a “mainly dry” few days with variable cloud and some bright or sunny spells.