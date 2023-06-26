Met Office says sunshine returning to NI after weekend of thunder and hail

Sunshine looks set to return to Northern Ireland in the coming week but thunder and showers still loom for some, the Met Office has confirmed.

It comes after a weekend which brought unusually stormy weather, with heavy rain showers, thunder and even hail.

The Met Office said Monday is to remain a largely bright day with some sunny spells, though clouds will build to bring a scattering of heavy showers - possibly with the odd rumble of thunder.

The maximum temperature will be around 20 °C.

Isolated showers will fade away early in the evening. The night starts with clear skies but cloud and rain are expected to arrive in the early hours. The minimum temperature will be 11 °C.

Into Tuesday, a Met Office spokesperson said: “Outbreaks of light rain and drizzle will be arriving across Northern Ireland during the early hours of the morning.

“It will be a mainly cloudy day with a little rain at times. It’s likely to become drier in the afternoon, perhaps with a few brighter spells.

“It’s expected to be quite warm and humid. The maximum temperature will reach 22 °C.”

“Into Wednesday, it will turn slightly brighter,” added the Met Office spokesperson.

“Sunny spells will develop across the county, with rain at times.”

It is forecast to be a damp start on Wednesday before turning brighter with sunshine and scattered showers during the rest of Wednesday and Thursday, which is to be a “generally cloudy but bright day”.

Showers are to be expected on Friday. The spokesperson said: “On Friday after a bright start, rain will arrive from the west during the late morning and into the afternoon.

“It will be quite a marked change to what we have had over the last few weeks, with a much fresher feel.”

The more settled picture for the start of the new week marks a dramatic departure from the huge hailstones alongside lightning forks which dominated the weekend forecast.

In photographs shared with the Belfast Telegraph at the weekend, large hailstones nearly the size of golf balls fell in Finvoy near Ballymoney.

In a photograph shared on the social media website, fork lightening was spotted over east Belfast.