Met Office says warmer weather ‘sticking around’ as high temperatures expected into the weekend

Sun worshippers pictured at Hazelbank park in Newtownabbey as the spell of very warm weather continues (Stephen Hamilton/Presseye)

The recent warm weather is to continue with forecasters predicting temperatures of 22°C and 23°C this weekend.

Northern Ireland has enjoyed prolonged sunshine this week, reaching into the 20s in several places.

The Met Office said the warmer temperatures have now settled and will continue throughout the weekend, but warned people to expect some showers by the beginning of next week.

"Generally speaking the high pressure that is bringing the settled weather is sticking around, though some changes in its position over the next week or so could lead to some showers developing as we move into the beginning of next week,” the Met Office said.

"Today will be another dry day with some long spells of sunshine. It will be warm inland, but cooler near coasts with sea breezes developing through the day. A maximum temperature of 22°C.

"Overnight it will remain dry with light winds, some mist and fog patches could develop in the east. It will also be chilly with temperatures dropping to 4°C.”

On Friday any low cloud and mist will soon clear leaving another dry day with almost unbroken sunshine developing.

"Again it will be warm inland, but cooler near coasts with sea breezes developing. Maximum temperature 22 °C,” the Met Office said.

"Through the weekend it is more of the same with the greatest chance of any cloud along the north coast. Temperature highs of 22C on Saturday and possibly 23C on Sunday.”

The highest temperature in Northern Ireland this year so far was recorded on Tuesday after mercury peaked at 24.5C in Castlederg in the afternoon, beating the previous hottest day recorded at Helen’s Bay last week (21.9C.)