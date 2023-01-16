Met Office: Snow showers, ice and further weather warnings expected amid Northern Ireland cold snap

Emergency services in Creggan Hill, Derry / Londonderry after heavy snow and icy conditions in the area meant cars were unable to use the road (Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye)

A woman walks through falling snow in Eglinton, Co Londonderry, Northern Ireland on Monday (PA Wire)

The Met Office has warned there is a possibility of further weather warnings in Northern Ireland this week.

A yellow weather warning remains in place in Northern Ireland for snow and ice until noon on Tuesday.

Met Office meteorologist, Greg Dewhurst, has warned we might see further weather warnings across Northern Ireland as the cold weather continues.

“There is currently a weather warning in place in Northern Ireland and I wouldn’t be surprised if over the next few days we see more weather warnings,” Mr Dewhurst said.

On Tuesday Northern Ireland is expected to be cold with some clear or sunny spells but also some sleet or snow showers in the north and west at first, spreading east later.

We are also likely to see frost and ice across parts of Northern Ireland with minimum temperature -5C and maximum temperature 3C.

“There will be sunny periods but snow and sleet showers are also expected in the Northerly part of Northern Ireland, the southern part of Northern Ireland may escape the snow and sleet but it will be cold throughout Northern Ireland,” Mr Dewhurst said.

Temperatures are expected to drop below 0C on Tuesday night and remain low coming into Wednesday.

“Snow and sleet showers are expected to continue on Wednesday, again very cold throughout Northern Ireland particularly in the Northern region, we will see a brisk northerly wind coming in strong on Wednesday,” Mr Dewhurst said.

For the rest of the week maximum temperatures remain at 3C with temperatures expected to drop below freezing during the night.

The SDLP’s Infrastructure Spokesperson Mark H Durkan has expressed concerns that the delivery of winter services will be impacted by the Department for Infrastructure’s (DfI) budgetary pressures.

Following a briefing with departmental officials last week, it was revealed there is an allocation of £4 million to deliver winter services for 2022/23, despite a £6.63 million expenditure for gritting roads over the 2021/22 winter period. The department previously stated that this year’s cost of gritting salt was expected to rise by 22%.

Mr Durkan said: “It is patently clear that budget pressures are severely limiting the department’s ability to respond to the demand for winter services.”