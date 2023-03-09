Met Office warns of atrocious travel conditions in NI amid amber snow warning
The Met Office has warned of atrocious conditions for travel in Northern Ireland as snow hits the region amid an amber weather warning.
The alert remains in place until 4am on Friday and covers counties Antrim, Armagh and Down, meaning periods of heavy snow causing disruption to travel and impacts on infrastructure are expected.
Translink confirmed on Thursday night that bus services across Belfast are affected.
Up to 8cm of snow is likely to fall away from immediate coasts, with 10-20 cm possible over higher ground.
A yellow weather warning for snow remains in place across all six counties until 2pm on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Department for Infrastructure has said continuing strike action has reduced capacity in its gritting service but that all available resources are being deployed on Thursday evening with a focus on routes affected by snow.
