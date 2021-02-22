Met Office warns of heavy rain and flooding

The yellow warning is in effect across Northern Ireland for most of Tuesday.

Flooding on Balmoral Avenue in south Belfast after continuous rain earlier in February. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A yellow Met Office warning for rain across Northern Ireland has been issued for Tuesday.

It will be in force from 3.00am to midnight. It is expected significant rainfall will bring flooding and travel disruption. Disruption to power supplies is also a possibility.

The rain will be persistent and heavy, lasting throughout the day before dying out late in the evening.

Up to 50mm of rain can be expected in some parts with the Mourne Mountains and other parts of Co Down seeing as much as 60mm.

Strong winds are also anticipated.