Met Office warns of NI weather change this weekend but highs to return next week

The Met Office has said most of Northern Ireland will reach highs of 24°C early next week as it forecasts some potential showers and thunder for the weekend ahead.

A representative for the weather group told the Belfast Telegraph Saturday "will be dry and bright until showers move in by the evening.”

“The showers which could be thundery at times, will also be a feature of the weather through Sunday,” they added.

Weekend temperatures are set to be a warm 22°C for both Saturday and Sunday, while tomorrow (Friday) will be around 20°C.

However early next week will bring some of the hottest weather of the year so far, with mercury set to rise to 23°C on Monday and 24C on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland’s current highest temperature this year was recorded last week in Castlederg, Co Tyrone, where it reached a hot 24.5°C.

On Wednesday, temperatures as high as 22°C were recorded on western coastal areas across Ireland while it was only 13°C in some places in the east with a Met Office spokesperson reiterating the weather will be “much of the same” in the coming days.

The upcoming forecast comes as first heat-health alert of year has been issued for the parts of the UK set for hottest day of 2023 so far.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for six parts of England with temperatures set to reach highs of 30°C in central parts on Saturday.