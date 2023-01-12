Met Office warns of travel disruption as ‘strong winds’ sweep across Northern Ireland

Strong winds across Northern Ireland could cause disruption to transport and infrastructure.

It comes as the Met Office released a yellow weather warning for wind which is in place from 3pm on Thursday until 3am on Friday.

Counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Derry and Tyrone will all be affected.

The Met Office has said there is likely to be “some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport”.

Bus and train services may also be affected, with some journeys taking longer, along with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and large waves.

A Met Office forecaster said: "Winds will increase from the west during Thursday afternoon, with a period of gales, locally, severe gales developing across Northern Ireland during the evening.

"Winds will then strengthen through the Irish Sea and affect coasts of northwest England and northwest Wales before easing across all areas through the early hours of Friday morning.

"Gusts of 45-55 mph are likely for many, with 65-70 mph gusts possible for exposed coasts and hills.

“As well as the strong winds, some heavy showers are likely, making for some difficult travelling conditions. Large waves could be an additional hazard."