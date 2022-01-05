Met Office warns of travel disruption as up to 10cm of snow could fall over highest ground

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 5th January 2022 Snow and wintery conditions still remain in areas of North Belfast and Upper Hightown, Co. Antrim. Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

Travellers have been warned to expect disruption as frequent sleet, hail and snow showers are forecast for Thursday and Friday.

The Met Office said some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

In addition, there will probably be some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, brief power outages are possible with a risk of isolated lightning strikes and some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

A spokesperson continued: “Frequent wintry showers arriving from the west during Thursday evening and overnight are likely to lead to a fresh covering of snow for areas above 200m (mainly around 2-5 cm, possibly as much as 10 cm over highest ground where showers are most frequent).

“Falling snow below this level may cause some temporary slushy accumulations which then may freeze and cause dangerous, icy patches where skies remain clear for long enough.

“Winds will be gusty around heavier showers and there is also a risk of lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorms in some coastal districts.”

Across the UK over the next five days there it expected to be cold and clear with blustery wintry showers in places.