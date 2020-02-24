Met Office warns of weather disruption across Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland looks set for more bad weather. Picture By: Arthur Allison. Pacemaker Press.

Drivers in Northern Ireland are being warned to expect disruption and difficult conditions this morning after freezing overnight temperatures were expected to be followed by snow.

A yellow warning for rain and snow is in force until noon, and strong gusts could cause drifting on higher ground.

The Met Office said sleet and snow would likely lead to some travel disruption for a time.

Roads may be flooded and public transport affected.

Yesterday morning, the number of flood warnings in force in England increased to 86 along with 183 flood alerts.

In Wales, the number of flood warning in force increased to 14 on Sunday, with 28 alerts.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna warned of a fresh wave of bad weather coming in overnight after a short respite yesterday afternoon.

He said: "I'm afraid we hold on to unsettled weather conditions across the UK over the next few days. We will see spells of wet and windy weather at times and there'll be some snow in the north at times too.

"Monday looks unsettled across all areas. We'll see wet and windy weather sweeping from the south-west - gales or severe gale-force winds in place, and some snow towards the north of the UK."

An Environment Agency spokesman said the further expected heavy rain meant "flood risk continues with the impacts of stormy weather continuing to be felt across England".

While the extreme weather should settle down over tomorrow and Wednesday - accompanied with a notable dip in temperatures - the Met Office said further heavy rain is expected later in the week.

The bleak outlook follows more than a fortnight of downpours and flooding that started with Storm Ciara, continued with Storm Dennis and then kept going with the storms over the weekend, which have not been named by the Met Office.