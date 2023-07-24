Met Office warns there’s more rain on the way for NI as unsettled conditions continue

More rain is expected this week across Northern Ireland according to the Met Office (Photo: Stephen Hamilton)

The Met Office has said Northern Ireland will continue to experience “unsettled weather” for the week ahead as it warns more rain and cloud is on the way.

Much of the province is currently experiencing a significantly wet July with heavy showers and flooding in some areas.

The forecast provider has said this kind of weather will now continue, but did add there may be small periods of sunshine.

"It’s another week of unsettled weather for Northern Ireland, with periods of cloud, wind and rain and the occasional sunny spell,” said a spokesperson for the Met Office.

“Cloudy with some showers is the main theme of the forecast on Monday and Tuesday, with some showery rain feeding in off the west coast and moving towards the east.

"While some will likely miss the showers, those who do get a touch of rain should only have it in a short-lived nature.”

Despite the rain temperatures will remain relatively high with an average of 17C in Belfast on Monday and 18C on Tuesday.

The Met Office spokesperson continued: “However, by Wednesday a low pressure system sat to the northwest of the UK will bring a more persistent period of rain later in the day.

“This rain will move from west to east through the day on Wednesday, leaving behind a showery outlook on Thursday.”

The average temperature for Wednesday will be 19C while Tuesday is expected to be the hottest of the week with highs 20C in Belfast.

"While Friday might start with brief bit of respite from the rain, another area of low pressure will move in later in the day, increasing winds into the weekend and introducing further showers. As usual, details on this will become clearer later in the week,” the spokesperson added.

Rain spells are also expected across most of Northern Ireland this weekend.

The forecast of more rain comes as parts of Co Tyrone and Co Fermanagh were hit by flash flooding over the weekend.

On Saturday night, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) responded to reports of severe flooding in Castlederg, with a local nursing home undergoing water damage. Serious flooding also hit parts of Co Donegal.

The Met Office recently dismissed rumours the UK, including Northern Ireland would experience an “extreme heatwave” as a result of the scorching temperatures across most of Europe.

It was rumoured the UK would see temperatures in the high 20s next week, however the weather group iced these reports by stating they don’t expect the current weather conditions to change until mid-August.

The BBC’s weather team also echoed these forecasts and said "weather patterns have been stuck in the same position and there is no real sign of that changing".

“Towards the middle of the month, (conditions) may develop into a gradual settling down of conditions overall with longer periods of drier weather and more sunshine compared with previous weeks,” reads the Met Office’s long-term forecast for August.

,”Temperatures may be near or below average at first, however improving conditions through the period may bring a gradual upward trend in temperatures, with a slightly higher than normal chance of above average temperatures by the end of the period."