Met Office weather warning for Northern Ireland: Icy conditions forecast for all counties later this week

It will be a frosty start for all counties later this week (PA).

A yellow warning of ice has been issued across Northern Ireland from Thursday, with the Met Office warning it may lead to disruption.

All counties are set to be affected, with County Antrim, County Armagh, County Down, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry, and County Tyrone listed under Northern Ireland in the warning which is in place from midnight until 6pm.

In a statement, the Met Office said: “Frequent wintry showers will spread into Northern Ireland through the early hours of Thursday then on to Wales and parts of the West Midlands during the morning.”

"These will fall on frozen ground in many areas, leading to the formation of icy stretches on untreated surfaces."

They have warned of some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces such as some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Areas in Wales and the West Midlands are also expected to be affected.

On Sunday, the Met Office said a northerly wind will arrive in Northern Ireland by the middle of the week, bringing with it the chance of some sleet and snow on higher ground.