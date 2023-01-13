Met Office weather warning for rain and gusts of up to 65mph in NI

Northern Ireland could face flooding tomorrow (Saturday) as the Met Office released a yellow weather warning for wind and rain.

Strong winds and heavy rain may cause disruption to travel from 2pm on Saturday until 3am on Sunday.

The public have been warned to expect spray and flooding on roads which could make journey times longer.

Bus and train services are probably going to be affected with journey times taking longer.

Delays are expected for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

Some short term loss of power and other services is “possible” along with flooding of homes and businesses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Westerly winds will increase across Northern Ireland during Saturday afternoon and evening, with gusts of 45-50 mph widely and 55-60 mph in the north, with the chance of a few gusts of 65 mph near the north coast.

“In addition, showers will become heavy and persistent, particularly in the north and east, with 20-30 mm of rain falling in 3-6 hours, most likely through the evening, with high ground in the northeast possibly seeing 40-50 mm.”