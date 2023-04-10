Met Office weather warning: Winds up to 60mph in NI as yellow alert put in place

Northern Ireland could experience winds of up to 60mph from Tuesday, as the Met Office confirmed a yellow weather warning is set to be put in place.

In a statement, the national weather service said “a period of strong winds bringing the potential for some disruption later on Tuesday and perhaps into the early hours of Wednesday" in Co Antrim and Co Down.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, a spokesperson said they believe this warning may be shortened with high winds expected between 5pm and 6pm.

“We will see rain arrive by early afternoon with the winds beginning to pick up but the strongest winds will come through in the evening time so we could see gusts of 45 to 50mph.

“There is a small chance of something stronger throughout the evening time with winds around 60mph.

“It will stay gusty as we head towards midnight, but it will ease quite a bit throughout the night into Wednesday, but we do expect it to pick up later that day.

“The strongest winds will be around the eastern side of Northern Ireland along the coast later in the afternoon so we do expect it will affect the rush hour.”

They added due to the wind, temperatures will be noticeably cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs of around 10/11C.

Due to the warning, the Met Office has said those in Northern Ireland can expect some potential delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, while delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed roads and bridges will be likely.

They added it’s possible there may be a “loss of power and other services” and some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

For the rest of Monday, the Met Office said it’s set “to be very blustery today but not warn-able, large showers will pass through and it could be thundery at times with a risk of hail with a temperature high of 12/13C”.

“Winds are set to be around 30mph, due to an area of high pressure in the Atlantic as it moves towards the UK,” they said.

For the rest of the week, the Met Office said it’s set to stay “blustery” with showers, but as the weekend approaches this will ease.

“It will be on the cool side for the next few days, but as we head into Thursday and Friday there will be sunshine and showers, with (the wind) starting to pick up again on Sunday.”